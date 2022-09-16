why Precipio Inc. [PRPO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ: PRPO] gained 8.33% or 0.08 points to close at $1.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3013640 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Precipio Signs Agreement with Another Major US Healthcare Distributor for HemeScreen™.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Adding customer segment exceeding $100M in market potential.

Specialty cancer diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO), has signed a distribution agreement for HemeScreen with a major distribution partner (name withheld as per partner’s policy). Following an upcoming training program and onboarding of their national coverage, this distribution channel partner’s sales team will begin promoting and driving sales of the HemeScreen platform to hundreds of their current accounts.

It opened the trading session at $0.98, the shares rose to $1.26 and dropped to $0.962, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRPO points out that the company has recorded -22.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 165.99K shares, PRPO reached to a volume of 3013640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Precipio Inc. [PRPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRPO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Precipio Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for PRPO stock

Precipio Inc. [PRPO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.95. With this latest performance, PRPO shares dropped by -22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Precipio Inc. [PRPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2371, while it was recorded at 0.9981 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3130 for the last 200 days.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Precipio Inc. [PRPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.63 and a Gross Margin at +27.03. Precipio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -96.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.35.

Precipio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Precipio Inc. [PRPO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRPO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Precipio Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Precipio Inc. [PRPO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.80% of PRPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRPO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,050,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.19% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 579,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in PRPO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.27 million in PRPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Precipio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Precipio Inc. [NASDAQ:PRPO] by around 84,001 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 196,794 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,943,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,224,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,895 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 108,664 shares during the same period.