why HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $76.00

HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE: HDB] slipped around -0.87 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $66.95 at the close of the session, down -1.28%. The company report on July 29, 2022 that HDFC Bank Limited 20-F Available Online.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE : HDB) filed its Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2022 on July 29, 2022. Filings made by HDFC Bank Limited with SEC are available from the SEC’s EDGAR database via the direct link to its website located under “About Us/Investor-relations/SEC Filings” on HDFC Bank’s website, or via www.sec.gov. Shareholders/Members of the Bank may also write to Mr. Santosh Haldankar, Senior Vice President (Legal) & Company Secretary, HDFC Bank Limited, 2nd Floor, Zenith House, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Mahalakshmi, Mumbai 400 034, India, santosh.haldankar@hdfcbank.com, requesting a hard copy of the completed audited financial statements free of charge.

HDFC Bank Limited stock is now 2.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HDB Stock saw the intraday high of $67.25 and lowest of $65.36 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 78.43, which means current price is +32.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, HDB reached a trading volume of 3014904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HDB shares is $76.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for HDFC Bank Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2019, representing the official price target for HDFC Bank Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HDFC Bank Limited is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for HDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for HDB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.48.

How has HDB stock performed recently?

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, HDB shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.68 for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.93, while it was recorded at 65.95 for the last single week of trading, and 61.41 for the last 200 days.

HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.59. HDFC Bank Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for HDB is now 11.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 97.98. Additionally, HDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HDFC Bank Limited [HDB] managed to generate an average of $2,687,740 per employee.

Earnings analysis for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HDFC Bank Limited go to 21.60%.

Insider trade positions for HDFC Bank Limited [HDB]

Positions in HDFC Bank Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 194 institutional holders increased their position in HDFC Bank Limited [NYSE:HDB] by around 36,697,906 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 32,647,411 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 255,043,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 324,389,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HDB stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,749,154 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,230 shares during the same period.