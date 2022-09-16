why Bumble Inc. [BMBL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.59

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] loss -1.87% on the last trading session, reaching $25.21 price per share at the time. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology ConferenceSan Francisco, CAMonday, September 12, 2022Fireside Chat at 3:45 p.m. PT.

Bumble Inc. represents 129.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.01 billion with the latest information. BMBL stock price has been found in the range of $24.75 to $26.69.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, BMBL reached a trading volume of 2549736 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $34.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $30 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for BMBL stock

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.14 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.10, while it was recorded at 26.37 for the last single week of trading, and 29.17 for the last 200 days.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bumble Inc. [BMBL]

There are presently around $3,417 million, or 95.57% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,634,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $368.95 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $282.87 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 40.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 27,851,550 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 14,546,841 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 93,143,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,541,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,641,540 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 8,502,716 shares during the same period.