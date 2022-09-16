why Ball Corporation [BALL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $64.76

Ball Corporation [NYSE: BALL] closed the trading session at $57.66 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.79, while the highest price level was $58.98. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Listen Live to Ball Corporation Management Briefing at Investor Field Trip.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL), one of the world’s leading suppliers of aluminum packaging and aerospace technologies, will speak to the investment community on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, during its investor field trip in Westminster, Colorado.

Ball senior management and global business leaders will host a management briefing that day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Mountain time, and may discuss company and industry trends and future opportunities during the presentation and the question and answer session. To register for the briefing via live webcast, please use the following link:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.11 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, BALL reached to a volume of 2553285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ball Corporation [BALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BALL shares is $64.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ball Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $80 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ball Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $65, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BALL stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BALL shares from 80 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ball Corporation is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

BALL stock trade performance evaluation

Ball Corporation [BALL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, BALL shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.14 for Ball Corporation [BALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.22, while it was recorded at 58.73 for the last single week of trading, and 79.26 for the last 200 days.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ball Corporation [BALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Ball Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63.

Ball Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ball Corporation [BALL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ball Corporation go to 8.71%.

Ball Corporation [BALL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,351 million, or 92.30% of BALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,484,190, which is approximately 0.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,295,137 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.57 billion in BALL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in BALL stock with ownership of nearly -0.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ball Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Ball Corporation [NYSE:BALL] by around 19,586,678 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 21,187,267 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 225,466,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 266,240,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BALL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,724,926 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 3,975,695 shares during the same period.