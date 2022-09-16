why America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $22.02

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] slipped around -0.08 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.97 at the close of the session, down -0.47%. The company report on April 29, 2022 that América Móvil Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The English version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Spanish version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now -19.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMX Stock saw the intraday high of $17.13 and lowest of $16.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.65, which means current price is +0.83% above from all time high which was touched on 05/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, AMX reached a trading volume of 3244624 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $22.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

How has AMX stock performed recently?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.16. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -13.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.43, while it was recorded at 17.18 for the last single week of trading, and 19.52 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 21.67%.

Insider trade positions for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 10,653,397 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 14,142,938 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 159,084,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,880,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,919,768 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,093,582 shares during the same period.