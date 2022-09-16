Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] Stock trading around $1.65 per share: What’s Next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] traded at a low on 09/15/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.65. The company report on August 30, 2022 that Wheels Up to Present at Raymond James Consumer Conference.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP), the leading brand in private aviation, today announced that Todd Smith, chief financial officer, and Lee Applbaum, chief marketing officer, will present in person at the Raymond James Consumer Conference on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 10:55 am ET.

The events will be webcast live and can be accessed via the Events & Presentations page of our Investor Relations website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3156201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wheels Up Experience Inc. stands at 5.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for UP stock reached $396.18 million, with 244.61 million shares outstanding and 218.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 3156201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barrington Research analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for UP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

How has UP stock performed recently?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.51. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -38.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.86 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1464, while it was recorded at 1.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0181 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.40 and a Gross Margin at +1.96. Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.10.

Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $229 million, or 57.40% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: DELTA AIR LINES, INC. with ownership of 52,000,995, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,856,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.11 million in UP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.04 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly 248.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 18,952,041 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 21,912,500 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 98,054,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,919,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,085,986 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,764,905 shares during the same period.