Wall Street Analyst Downgrade XP Inc. [XP]. What else is Wall St. saying

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] plunged by -$0.25 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $20.42 during the day while it closed the day at $19.55. The company report on August 9, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

XP Inc. stock has also gained 0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XP stock has inclined by 0.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.84% and lost -31.98% year-on date.

The market cap for XP stock reached $10.91 billion, with 558.71 million shares outstanding and 408.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 2567049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $32.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.14, while it was recorded at 20.11 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 17.20%.

There are presently around $5,301 million, or 63.70% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,888,185, which is approximately 76.801% of the company’s market cap and around 26.34% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,759,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.4 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $400.3 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -59.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 63,597,619 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 72,420,234 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 135,143,239 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,161,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,343,277 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 17,844,029 shares during the same period.