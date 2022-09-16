Wall Street Analyst Downgrade TransUnion [TRU]. What else is Wall St. saying

TransUnion [NYSE: TRU] loss -2.30% on the last trading session, reaching $68.47 price per share at the time.

TransUnion represents 192.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.09 billion with the latest information. TRU stock price has been found in the range of $68.26 to $70.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TRU reached a trading volume of 2543710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransUnion [TRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRU shares is $92.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TransUnion shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for TransUnion stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $124, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on TRU stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TRU shares from 125 to 109.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransUnion is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRU in the course of the last twelve months was 217.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for TRU stock

TransUnion [TRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.51. With this latest performance, TRU shares dropped by -18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for TransUnion [TRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.64, while it was recorded at 73.16 for the last single week of trading, and 92.51 for the last 200 days.

TransUnion [TRU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransUnion [TRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +53.77. TransUnion’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.56.

TransUnion’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

TransUnion [TRU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TransUnion go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransUnion [TRU]

There are presently around $13,093 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRU stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 30,760,159, which is approximately 37.799% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,056,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in TRU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $685.14 million in TRU stock with ownership of nearly -20.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransUnion stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in TransUnion [NYSE:TRU] by around 20,877,189 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 19,343,673 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 150,995,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 191,216,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRU stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 502,386 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,332,720 shares during the same period.