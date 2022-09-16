Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE: CIM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.55%. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Clearwater Analytics Powers Sophisticated REIT Accounting and Reporting for New York-based Chimera.

Clearwater’s Comprehensive Accounting and Reporting Solution Effectively Manages Complex Portfolio for Leading U.S.-based REIT.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, announced Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM), an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New York City, has implemented Clearwater to provide investment data transparency while supporting sophisticated accounting requirements.

Over the last 12 months, CIM stock dropped by -48.75%. The one-year Chimera Investment Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.16. The average equity rating for CIM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.79 billion, with 235.31 million shares outstanding and 228.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, CIM stock reached a trading volume of 3144296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIM shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Chimera Investment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Chimera Investment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CIM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chimera Investment Corporation is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.84.

CIM Stock Performance Analysis:

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, CIM shares dropped by -18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.67 for Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 8.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chimera Investment Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +130.71 and a Gross Margin at +93.24. Chimera Investment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.07.

CIM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chimera Investment Corporation go to -2.54%.

Chimera Investment Corporation [CIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $901 million, or 51.60% of CIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,258,550, which is approximately 0.796% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,063,047 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.12 million in CIM stocks shares; and THORNBURG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $134.67 million in CIM stock with ownership of nearly 0.58% of the company’s market capitalization.

109 institutional holders increased their position in Chimera Investment Corporation [NYSE:CIM] by around 8,410,864 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 9,355,193 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 98,196,240 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,962,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,826,326 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,686,787 shares during the same period.