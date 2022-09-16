Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Stock trading around $14.18 per share: What’s Next?

Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: VIAV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.53% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.64%. The company report on September 13, 2022 that VIAVI Announces $300 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program, Reconfirms Business Outlook and Announces Analyst Day Webcast.

(NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. (“VIAVI”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $300 million of VIAVI’s common stock effective October 1, 2022 and will remain in effect until the amount authorized has been fully repurchased or until VIAVI suspends or terminates the program. This new program replaces the $200 million stock repurchase program that the Board previously authorized in September 2019 and which expires September 30, 2022. Under the new share repurchase program, the Company is authorized to repurchase shares through a variety of methods, including open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans. The timing of repurchases under the new program will depend upon business and financial market conditions.

Over the last 12 months, VIAV stock dropped by -13.06%. The one-year Viavi Solutions Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.02. The average equity rating for VIAV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.13 billion, with 227.30 million shares outstanding and 223.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, VIAV stock reached a trading volume of 2656559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $18.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Viavi Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $19, while Needham kept a Buy rating on VIAV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 29.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

VIAV Stock Performance Analysis:

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.64. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.14 for Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.50, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 15.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viavi Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.33 and a Gross Margin at +59.10. Viavi Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Viavi Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

VIAV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc. go to 15.00%.

Viavi Solutions Inc. [VIAV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,145 million, or 99.90% of VIAV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 35,703,935, which is approximately -1.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,748,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $365.12 million in VIAV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $286.76 million in VIAV stock with ownership of nearly -5.593% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viavi Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Viavi Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:VIAV] by around 15,286,510 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 7,404,966 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 199,108,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,800,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIAV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,538,970 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,103,962 shares during the same period.