UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Is Currently 2.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] jumped around 13.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $522.91 at the close of the session, up 2.58%. The company report on September 14, 2022 that UnitedHealth Group Announces Earnings Release Date.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 14, 2022, before the market opens, and will host a teleconference at 8:45 a.m. ET to discuss the results with analysts and investors. This call will be webcast on the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site (www.unitedhealthgroup.com). The replay will be available through October 28 on the web site or by dialing 1-888-203-1112, Confirmation Code: 3835647.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock is now 4.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UNH Stock saw the intraday high of $527.98 and lowest of $514.1402 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 553.29, which means current price is +17.31% above from all time high which was touched on 04/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 3055979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $579.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $535, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 10.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.59.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, UNH shares dropped by -4.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 529.20, while it was recorded at 520.45 for the last single week of trading, and 500.36 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.33. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.30.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 14.28%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $431,642 million, or 90.40% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,117,875, which is approximately 1.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,709,856 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.5 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $26.05 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly 2.045% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,371 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 34,011,747 shares. Additionally, 1,363 investors decreased positions by around 30,519,789 shares, while 366 investors held positions by with 760,930,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 825,461,641 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,391 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 3,605,766 shares during the same period.