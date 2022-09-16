Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Is Currently 2.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] jumped around 0.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $26.46 at the close of the session, up 2.00%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Trip.com Group Limited to Report Second Quarter and First Half of 2022 Financial Results on September 21, 2022 U.S. Time.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group’s management team will host a conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on September 21, 2022 (or 8:00 AM on September 22, 2022 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

Trip.com Group Limited stock is now 7.47% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $26.62 and lowest of $25.83 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.27, which means current price is +85.16% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.59M shares, TCOM reached a trading volume of 3648609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $32.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on TCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.74.

How has TCOM stock performed recently?

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.42. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.78 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.12, while it was recorded at 25.87 for the last single week of trading, and 24.52 for the last 200 days.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.16. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$19,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Trip.com Group Limited go to 74.47%.

Insider trade positions for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]

There are presently around $9,018 million, or 55.10% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 27,159,036, which is approximately -23.862% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,665,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $705.56 million in TCOM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $534.84 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 38,243,099 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 74,250,299 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 228,314,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,807,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,272,798 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 17,581,984 shares during the same period.