The Allstate Corporation [ALL] Stock trading around $129.02 per share: What’s Next?

The Allstate Corporation [NYSE: ALL] surged by $5.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $129.77 during the day while it closed the day at $129.02. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Allstate Announces August 2022 Implemented Auto Rates.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) today announced implemented auto rates for August 2022.

“Allstate continues to implement significant rate actions in the second half of 2022 in response to inflationary increases to auto insurance severities. During the month of August, the Allstate brand implemented rate increases of 14.5% across 8 locations, resulting in total Allstate brand insurance premium impact of 3.2%. We have implemented 72 rate increases averaging approximately 10.3% across 51 locations since the beginning of the year. Allstate brand implemented auto rate increases totaled $777 million in the month of August and $2.5 billion year-to-date,” said Jess Merten, Chief Financial Officer of The Allstate Corporation. Our implemented auto rate exhibit has been posted on allstateinvestors.com.

The Allstate Corporation stock has also gained 1.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALL stock has inclined by 6.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.00% and gained 9.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ALL stock reached $34.69 billion, with 273.80 million shares outstanding and 268.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ALL reached a trading volume of 2552925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Allstate Corporation [ALL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALL shares is $143.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Allstate Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Allstate Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ALL stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ALL shares from 145 to 165.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Allstate Corporation is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.61.

ALL stock trade performance evaluation

The Allstate Corporation [ALL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, ALL shares dropped by -0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for The Allstate Corporation [ALL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.23, while it was recorded at 125.82 for the last single week of trading, and 125.19 for the last 200 days.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Allstate Corporation [ALL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.79. The Allstate Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Allstate Corporation [ALL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Allstate Corporation go to 5.31%.

The Allstate Corporation [ALL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,862 million, or 79.30% of ALL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,425,175, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,556,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in ALL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in ALL stock with ownership of nearly -8.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Allstate Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in The Allstate Corporation [NYSE:ALL] by around 14,958,518 shares. Additionally, 589 investors decreased positions by around 15,351,504 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 177,889,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,199,485 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALL stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,480,249 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,362,052 shares during the same period.