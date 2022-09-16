Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] Revenue clocked in at $130.50 million, up 22.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ: SUNW] closed the trading session at $3.77 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.55, while the highest price level was $3.96. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Sunworks Secures Elite Ranking on Solar Power World’s 2022 Top Solar Contractors List.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

20-Year-Old, Publicly Traded Industry Leader Caps List in Top 20th Percentile.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a high-performance solar and battery storage solutions provider across residential, agricultural, commercial, industrial and public works markets, today announced that it had been named as one of the Top Solar Contractors in the United States by Solar Power World, a leading industry publication, for calendar year 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.80 percent and weekly performance of 12.87 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 99.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, SUNW reached to a volume of 2853550 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNW shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Sunworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunworks Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

SUNW stock trade performance evaluation

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.87. With this latest performance, SUNW shares dropped by -14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.56 for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.72 and a Gross Margin at +38.33. Sunworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.77.

Sunworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sunworks Inc. [SUNW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SUNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunworks Inc. go to 10.00%.

Sunworks Inc. [SUNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 13.40% of SUNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,474,705, which is approximately 42.373% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 754,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 million in SUNW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.96 million in SUNW stock with ownership of nearly 5.477% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Sunworks Inc. [NASDAQ:SUNW] by around 862,301 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,313,994 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,050,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,227,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNW stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,169 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,451,262 shares during the same period.