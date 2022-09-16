Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] is -35.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] traded at a high on 09/15/22, posting a 0.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $100.20. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Skyworks to Present at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that executives will participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Sept. 13, 2022, at 3 p.m. PDT from the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2898936 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at 2.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.98%.

The market cap for SWKS stock reached $15.92 billion, with 160.90 million shares outstanding and 159.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, SWKS reached a trading volume of 2898936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $137.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $130 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $138, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on SWKS stock. On February 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SWKS shares from 180 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 26.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -9.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.53, while it was recorded at 100.87 for the last single week of trading, and 122.32 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.88 and a Gross Margin at +48.82. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.33.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 27.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.20. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 9.65%.

There are presently around $12,161 million, or 78.30% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,884,993, which is approximately -0.788% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,867,753 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $730.24 million in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly -1.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 409 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 16,098,273 shares. Additionally, 488 investors decreased positions by around 13,645,234 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 91,627,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,371,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,525,523 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 2,059,547 shares during the same period.