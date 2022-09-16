Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] moved down -55.65: Why It’s Important

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SHPH] loss -55.65% on the last trading session, reaching $16.63 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Awarded New HDAC Inhibitor Patents for Cancer Treatment.

Company awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHPH), a discovery and development stage specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has been awarded patents in the U.S. and Hong Kong for its radiation sensitizing HDAC inhibitor technology platform, which is focused on reducing side effects and improving outcomes for cancer patients treated with radiation therapy (RT).

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. represents 13.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $220.90 million with the latest information. SHPH stock price has been found in the range of $15.80 to $39.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.15M shares, SHPH reached a trading volume of 5253006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Trading performance analysis for SHPH stock

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [SHPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.94.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.47. The present Moving Average recorded at 34.86 for the last single week of trading.