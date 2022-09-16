Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $2.50

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] price plunged by -7.57 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Sharecare launches self-service software platform to enable independent decentralized clinical research.

Next generation of Smart Omix by Sharecare introduces scalable SaaS-based solution to empower independent researchers, clinicians, and academic institutions to conduct digitally enabled research studies.

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the evolution of Smart Omix by Sharecare, its proprietary digital clinical research solution that enables real-world data collection and digital biomarker creation through mobile research studies. By expanding Smart Omix’s capabilities, Sharecare not only broadens the scope of its opportunity in life sciences beyond the point of commercialization but also plays an important role in advancing relevance, equity, and data integrity in clinical research across the healthcare continuum.

A sum of 3059903 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.00M shares. Sharecare Inc. shares reached a high of $1.95 and dropped to a low of $1.695 until finishing in the latest session at $1.71.

The one-year SHCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.25. The average equity rating for SHCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

SHCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.76. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -6.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.32 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7250, while it was recorded at 1.9020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8198 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sharecare Inc. Fundamentals:

Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $171 million, or 35.70% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with ownership of 16,395,864, which is approximately 81.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,995,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.22 million in SHCR stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $15.39 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 43,152,547 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 10,271,203 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 46,438,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,862,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,781,908 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 5,201,538 shares during the same period.