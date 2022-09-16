Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] is -52.22% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SLRX] gained 14.67% on the last trading session, reaching $0.24 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Salarius Pharmaceuticals CEO Issues Letter to Stockholders.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing medicines for patients fighting cancer and in need of new treatment options, today issued the following letter to stockholders from its President and Chief Executive Officer, David Arthur.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 53.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.65 million with the latest information. SLRX stock price has been found in the range of $0.21 to $0.2878.

If compared to the average trading volume of 512.14K shares, SLRX reached a trading volume of 3115631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for SLRX stock

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.88. With this latest performance, SLRX shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2088, while it was recorded at 0.2112 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3303 for the last 200 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -696.27 and a Gross Margin at +98.96. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -693.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.83.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 8.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SLRX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.20% of SLRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,585,020, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 538,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in SLRX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $98000.0 in SLRX stock with ownership of nearly 5.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SLRX] by around 1,187,644 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 728,053 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,187,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,103,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLRX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 264,637 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 578,974 shares during the same period.