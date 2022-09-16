Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] Revenue clocked in at $64.30 billion, down -14.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] plunged by -$1.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $94.975 during the day while it closed the day at $92.54. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Prudential Financial seeks to honor teens driving progress.

The Prudential Emerging Visionaries program will recognize students ages 14–18 creating positive change in their communities.

Applications open today for Prudential Emerging Visionaries, a program that celebrates young people bringing fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to pressing financial and societal challenges in their communities.

Prudential Financial Inc. stock has also loss -4.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PRU stock has declined by -2.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.80% and lost -14.50% year-on date.

The market cap for PRU stock reached $33.98 billion, with 374.40 million shares outstanding and 371.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, PRU reached a trading volume of 2766190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $102.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $131 to $121. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Jefferies analysts kept a Underperform rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 39.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 3.23.

PRU stock trade performance evaluation

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, PRU shares dropped by -12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.05 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.75, while it was recorded at 96.13 for the last single week of trading, and 106.12 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.72. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to -4.21%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,189 million, or 59.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,492,725, which is approximately 4.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,486,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.91 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.64 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -5.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 557 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 10,739,011 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 10,801,221 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 196,620,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,160,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,709 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 1,581,018 shares during the same period.