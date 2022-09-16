PotlatchDeltic Corporation [PCH] Is Currently -1.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PotlatchDeltic Corporation [NASDAQ: PCH] loss -1.86% on the last trading session, reaching $44.95 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that PotlatchDeltic and CatchMark Complete Merger.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) (“PotlatchDeltic”) announced today the successful completion of the previously announced merger of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (“CatchMark”) with PotlatchDeltic in an all-stock transaction, creating a leading integrated timber REIT. All closing conditions have been met.

The combination brings together two high quality timberland REITs resulting in PotlatchDeltic owning nearly 2.2 million acres of diversified timberlands, including 626,000 acres in Idaho and over 1.5 million acres in strengthening markets in the U.S. South. PotlatchDeltic also remains the timber REIT with the most leverage to lumber prices, including 1.1 billion board feet of lumber capacity. The transaction also combines two successful and complementary real estate businesses.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation represents 69.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.07 billion with the latest information. PCH stock price has been found in the range of $44.292 to $45.62.

If compared to the average trading volume of 452.73K shares, PCH reached a trading volume of 3497852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCH shares is $57.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for PotlatchDeltic Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $65 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for PotlatchDeltic Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PotlatchDeltic Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCH in the course of the last twelve months was 23.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation [PCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.89. With this latest performance, PCH shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.90 for PotlatchDeltic Corporation [PCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.03, while it was recorded at 46.61 for the last single week of trading, and 52.11 for the last 200 days.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PotlatchDeltic Corporation go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $3,033 million, or 87.20% of PCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,906,231, which is approximately -1.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,425,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.62 million in PCH stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $162.0 million in PCH stock with ownership of nearly -2.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in PotlatchDeltic Corporation [NASDAQ:PCH] by around 8,201,380 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 4,681,132 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 54,585,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,467,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCH stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,920,117 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 780,915 shares during the same period.