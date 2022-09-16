Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] moved up 3.48: Why It’s Important

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] gained 3.48% or 0.74 points to close at $22.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3561310 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 that OLD REPUBLIC DECLARES THIRD QUARTER REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND OF 23 CENTS PER SHARE.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 23 cents per common share. This dividend is payable on September 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2022. Subject to quarterly Board approval, the full year’s cash dividend is projected to be 92 cents per share for 2022, compared to 88 cents paid in 2021.

The current annualized regular dividend rate of 92 cents per share marks the 41st consecutive year that Old Republic has boosted this rate, and 2022 becomes the 81st year of uninterrupted regular cash dividend payments.

It opened the trading session at $21.60, the shares rose to $22.175 and dropped to $21.34, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORI points out that the company has recorded -11.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ORI reached to a volume of 3561310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.25.

Trading performance analysis for ORI stock

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, ORI shares dropped by -2.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.79, while it was recorded at 22.02 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $4,971 million, or 74.80% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,657,644, which is approximately 5.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,944,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $615.06 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $534.97 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 4.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 20,410,398 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 16,689,434 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 188,773,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,873,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,201,083 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 1,668,455 shares during the same period.