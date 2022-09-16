NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] Is Currently 1.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] gained 1.24% or 0.55 points to close at $44.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3039471 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that NRG Energy 2021 Sustainability Report: Home Is the Hub.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

NRG Energy: Our journey to a greener tomorrow.

It opened the trading session at $44.18, the shares rose to $44.90 and dropped to $43.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NRG points out that the company has recorded 14.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 3039471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $44.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $47 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $42, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on NRG stock. On March 18, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NRG shares from 45 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for NRG stock

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.00. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.79 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.74, while it was recorded at 44.04 for the last single week of trading, and 39.85 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 37.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]

There are presently around $12,091 million, or 98.73% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,675,502, which is approximately 40.886% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,693,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in NRG stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 1706.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 308 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 56,246,853 shares. Additionally, 248 investors decreased positions by around 19,222,413 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 194,065,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,534,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,876,650 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,253 shares during the same period.