MP Materials Corp. [MP] Stock trading around $32.07 per share: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] closed the trading session at $32.07 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $31.86, while the highest price level was $33.21. The company report on September 15, 2022 that MP Materials to Participate in Upcoming Conference.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Ryan Corbett, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 21st Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials and Services Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.39 percent and weekly performance of -1.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, MP reached to a volume of 2610074 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $49.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 80.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 19.80.

MP stock trade performance evaluation

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.84. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -13.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.47, while it was recorded at 32.75 for the last single week of trading, and 40.01 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +68.97. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.80 and a Current Ratio set at 20.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 33.55%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,741 million, or 66.50% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 38,177,064, which is approximately -8.944% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 15,945,607 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $511.38 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $271.94 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 5.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 9,314,309 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 18,965,445 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 88,360,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,640,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,595,557 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 7,236,533 shares during the same period.