Morgan Stanley slashes price target on STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] – find out why.

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] price surged by 19.90 percent to reach at $5.33. The company report on September 15, 2022 that STORE Capital to be Acquired by GIC and Oak Street in $14 Billion Transaction.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

STORE Capital Stockholders to Receive $32.25 Per Share in Cash.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR, “STORE Capital” or the “Company”), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, and GIC, a global institutional investor in partnership with Oak Street, a Division of Blue Owl, one of the largest net lease investors, today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which GIC and funds managed by Oak Street will acquire STORE Capital in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $14 billion.

A sum of 57223721 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. STORE Capital Corporation shares reached a high of $32.36 and dropped to a low of $32.06 until finishing in the latest session at $32.12.

The one-year STOR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -2.55. The average equity rating for STOR stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $31.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $37 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

STOR Stock Performance Analysis:

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.61. With this latest performance, STOR shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.79, while it was recorded at 28.42 for the last single week of trading, and 29.38 for the last 200 days.

STOR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,466 million, or 83.90% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,183,934, which is approximately 6.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,824,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $893.74 million in STOR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $494.63 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 2.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

246 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 25,119,474 shares. Additionally, 190 investors decreased positions by around 23,841,035 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 183,474,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,434,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,926,644 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,450,348 shares during the same period.