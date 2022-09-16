Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] Is Currently -6.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE: MCW] slipped around -0.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.70 at the close of the session, down -6.91%. The company report on September 7, 2022 that Mister Car Wash, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: MCW), the nation’s largest car wash brand, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 9:30 am Central Time.

The audio portion of the event will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, ir.mistercarwash.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the event.

Mister Car Wash Inc. stock is now -46.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MCW Stock saw the intraday high of $10.67 and lowest of $9.59 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.82, which means current price is +1.15% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, MCW reached a trading volume of 4050169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MCW shares is $14.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MCW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mister Car Wash Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Mister Car Wash Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mister Car Wash Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MCW in the course of the last twelve months was 93.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MCW stock performed recently?

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, MCW shares dropped by -15.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.03 for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 10.38 for the last single week of trading, and 14.10 for the last 200 days.

Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +53.62. Mister Car Wash Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.90.

Mister Car Wash Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mister Car Wash Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mister Car Wash Inc. [MCW]

There are presently around $3,019 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MCW stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 219,213,079, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 13,484,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.8 million in MCW stocks shares; and SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $89.91 million in MCW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mister Car Wash Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Mister Car Wash Inc. [NYSE:MCW] by around 16,242,756 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 6,898,355 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 288,094,150 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,235,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MCW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,223 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,977,970 shares during the same period.