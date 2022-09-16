Market cap of SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] reaches 217.38M – now what?

SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE: SLQT] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.35 during the day while it closed the day at $1.22. The company report on September 15, 2022 that SelectQuote Partners With Rocket Lawyer to Provide Access to Legal Services Through the Insurance Buying Process.

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) announced today a partnership with Rocket Lawyer, a global leader in online legal services. SelectQuote, a pioneer of direct-to-consumer insurance shopping, will offer consumers the ability to gain access to Rocket Lawyer’s legal services through SelectQuote while shopping for insurance.

Starting in September 2022, SelectQuote will begin offering its consumers the ability to add a Rocket Lawyer membership, providing them an affordable and simple way to feel confident that they can quickly and easily find the legal help they need. Rocket Lawyer members get access to an online legal platform with thousands of customizable documents for individuals, families, businesses and real estate. Members can also file their taxes, enjoy unlimited use of the digital signature tool and easily connect with Rocket Lawyer’s network of attorneys to ask legal questions.

SelectQuote Inc. stock has also loss -24.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SLQT stock has declined by -54.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.44% and lost -86.53% year-on date.

The market cap for SLQT stock reached $217.38 million, with 164.43 million shares outstanding and 116.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, SLQT reached a trading volume of 3107684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLQT shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLQT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for SelectQuote Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $13 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for SelectQuote Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $5, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SLQT stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SLQT shares from 20 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SelectQuote Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

SLQT stock trade performance evaluation

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.22. With this latest performance, SLQT shares dropped by -46.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7520, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8057 for the last 200 days.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.04. SelectQuote Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.37.

SelectQuote Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLQT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SelectQuote Inc. go to -9.70%.

SelectQuote Inc. [SLQT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $126 million, or 63.20% of SLQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,663,512, which is approximately 4.924% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKSIDE EQUITY PARTNERS LLC, holding 17,678,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.57 million in SLQT stocks shares; and ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $15.75 million in SLQT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SelectQuote Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in SelectQuote Inc. [NYSE:SLQT] by around 7,473,579 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,294,987 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 88,539,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,307,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLQT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,374,342 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,047 shares during the same period.