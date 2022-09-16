Market cap of Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] reaches 23.60M – now what?

Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ: SECO] price surged by 27.27 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Aladdin Technology Group and Secoo Group reached a strategic cooperation with up to 1.3 billion RMB to boost the global innovation and development of Secoo.

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it has established in-depth strategic cooperation with Aladdin Legend Technology Co., Ltd., and will strategically cooperate with Secoo Group in three steps, with an investment amount of up to 1.3 billion RMB. Aladdin Technology Group committed to investment in and development of innovative businesses in the fields of community economy and industrial Internet. The two companies will jointly explore business opportunities in luxury shopping and value-added services, tapping into community economy meanwhile providing support for a fast-growing portfolio of China’s domestic brands, with Aladdin Technology contributing its capital, talent and technological strengths and Secoo leveraging its resources and expertise in high-end fashion supply chain and sales channels.

The in-depth strategic cooperation between Aladdin Technology Group and Secoo Group is divided into three parts: First, the establishment of “Secoo China Club”, Aladdin Technology Group will invest up to 100 million RMB, and together with Secoo, it will lay out the high-end consumption circle and jointly develop second-hand Luxury goods transactions. In addition, the two parties will simultaneously promote the establishment of the “China Department Store Home” public circle, and through the empowerment of the community economy, it will help local enterprises to generate international brands in the field of boutique consumption and enhance their global influence; 2. The Aladdin Technology Group will make a strategic investment of up to 200 million RMB, and carry out in-depth cooperation by subscribing for the main shares of Secoo listed on the stock market. 3. With up to 1 billion RMB, we will join hands with Secoo to go overseas to promote the innovation and upgrading of services in the global luxury industry. The specific cooperation and transaction content of the above three parts shall be agreed upon by the two parties separately signing relevant agreements.

A sum of 5152974 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 352.06K shares. Secoo Holding Limited shares reached a high of $0.40 and dropped to a low of $0.28 until finishing in the latest session at $0.33.

Guru’s Opinion on Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Secoo Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Secoo Holding Limited is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SECO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09.

SECO Stock Performance Analysis:

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.71. With this latest performance, SECO shares gained by 34.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SECO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.04 for Secoo Holding Limited [SECO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2754, while it was recorded at 0.2880 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3322 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Secoo Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Secoo Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Secoo Holding Limited [SECO] Insider Position Details

Positions in Secoo Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Secoo Holding Limited [NASDAQ:SECO] by around 113,838 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,372,783 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 12,790,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,277,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SECO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 65,710 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,561 shares during the same period.