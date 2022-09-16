Market cap of PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] reaches 3.57B – now what?

PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE: PBF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.32%. The company report on September 2, 2022 that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Barclays Energy-Power Conference on September 7, 2022 and the Wells Fargo Leveraged Finance Conference on September 8, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, PBF stock rose by 181.51%. The one-year PBF Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.98. The average equity rating for PBF stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.57 billion, with 121.27 million shares outstanding and 109.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, PBF stock reached a trading volume of 4688771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $39.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PBF Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBF stock. On April 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PBF shares from 20 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc. is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PBF Stock Performance Analysis:

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.32. With this latest performance, PBF shares dropped by -15.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.44 for PBF Energy Inc. [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.93, while it was recorded at 31.40 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PBF Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

PBF Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

PBF Energy Inc. [PBF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,123 million, or 90.90% of PBF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,669,825, which is approximately 0.655% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,459,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.45 million in PBF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $189.52 million in PBF stock with ownership of nearly -23.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PBF Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in PBF Energy Inc. [NYSE:PBF] by around 25,038,393 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 10,165,151 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 73,332,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,536,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,889,648 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,974,671 shares during the same period.