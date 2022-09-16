Market cap of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] reaches 6.36B – now what?

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE: SBS] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.47 during the day while it closed the day at $9.31. The company report on May 9, 2022 that Sabesp celebrates its 20th listing anniversary on the NYSE with 413% of appreciation and success in the management model.

Company achieves corporate governance standards in the stock market and it is ready for the challenges of regulatory framework.

Sabesp celebrates on Monday (09/05) its 20th listing anniversary on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with participation in the “Closing Bell” ceremony, as well as presentation and meetings with investors. The only Brazilian sanitation company listed on NYSE, after two decades of participation in the main international stock market, Company’s investments reached one third of all the contribution made in sanitation in Brazil, which allowed significant improvements to Brazilian people, also attracting private capital and opening up new perspectives for the whole sector. In this period, the company reached corporate governance standards that credit Sabesp to the challenges set by the new sanitation legal framework.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock has also loss -5.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBS stock has inclined by 11.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.47% and gained 29.32% year-on date.

The market cap for SBS stock reached $6.36 billion, with 683.51 million shares outstanding and 338.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, SBS reached a trading volume of 2569080 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBS shares is $12.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

SBS stock trade performance evaluation

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.48. With this latest performance, SBS shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.79, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.90 and a Gross Margin at +33.45. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.45.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo go to 10.71%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [SBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $810 million, or 14.80% of SBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBS stocks are: IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC with ownership of 24,661,508, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 41.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,794,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.94 million in SBS stocks shares; and MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $52.35 million in SBS stock with ownership of nearly -0.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo [NYSE:SBS] by around 29,974,805 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 8,982,131 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 48,043,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,000,232 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,447,027 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,320 shares during the same period.