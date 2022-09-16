Market Analysts see ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] gaining to $35. Time to buy?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] jumped around 0.36 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $27.24 at the close of the session, up 1.34%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that ZTO Announces Completion of Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), today announced that it closed the offering (the “Notes Offering”) of US$1 billion in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”) on August 29, 2022, which included the exercise in full by the initial purchaser of its option to purchase an additional US$130 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes. In connection with the sale of the additional Notes, the Company also entered into additional capped-call transactions with an affiliate of the initial purchaser and another financial institution.

The Notes have been offered to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes, the ADSs deliverable upon conversion of the Notes, if any, and the Class A ordinary shares represented thereby or deliverable upon conversion of Notes in lieu thereof, have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws. The Notes may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons, except to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the Securities Act.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock is now -2.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZTO Stock saw the intraday high of $27.55 and lowest of $26.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.48, which means current price is +38.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, ZTO reached a trading volume of 4415234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $36.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $36, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ZTO stock performed recently?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.24, while it was recorded at 26.80 for the last single week of trading, and 27.03 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.50 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.64.

Return on Total Capital for ZTO is now 8.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.13. Additionally, ZTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] managed to generate an average of $240,124 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 3.25%.

Insider trade positions for ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $6,674 million, or 30.40% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 38,251,994, which is approximately 37.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,495,447 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $503.82 million in ZTO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $486.85 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 219.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 46,570,976 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 26,661,982 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 171,764,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,997,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,484,439 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 9,169,374 shares during the same period.