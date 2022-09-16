Market Analysts see United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gaining to $214. Time to buy?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -3.12% on the last trading session, reaching $185.00 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2022 that UPS Announces Retirement of Charlene Thomas.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

CHRO Darrell Ford Assumes Responsibility for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

UPS announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Charlene Thomas will retire after 34 years of exemplary service, effective Oct. 1.

United Parcel Service Inc. represents 874.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $159.52 billion with the latest information. UPS stock price has been found in the range of $184.58 to $191.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 3743847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $210.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $255 to $227. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 23.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -10.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 194.09, while it was recorded at 193.51 for the last single week of trading, and 197.48 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 5.61%.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

There are presently around $97,370 million, or 72.80% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,497,855, which is approximately 1.911% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,606,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.84 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.27 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -2.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,164 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 34,814,567 shares. Additionally, 911 investors decreased positions by around 22,332,764 shares, while 270 investors held positions by with 469,177,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 526,324,628 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,412,615 shares, while 174 institutional investors sold positions of 1,880,010 shares during the same period.