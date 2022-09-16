Market Analysts see SLM Corporation [SLM] falling to $19. Time to buy?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] gained 2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $15.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 2, 2022 that Navient President and CEO to present at Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Sept. 13.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Remondi will deliver remarks at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast, along with any written materials or slides used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the presentation through Sept. 27.

SLM Corporation represents 261.33 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.89 billion with the latest information. SLM stock price has been found in the range of $14.98 to $15.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.32M shares, SLM reached a trading volume of 2511791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $20.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLM in the course of the last twelve months was 114.31.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.66, while it was recorded at 15.45 for the last single week of trading, and 17.53 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +70.92 and a Gross Margin at +89.79. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,011 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,374,415, which is approximately -9.516% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,760,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $352.56 million in SLM stocks shares; and IMPACTIVE CAPITAL LP, currently with $317.74 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 20.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 13,059,431 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 25,153,664 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 220,736,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,949,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,675,339 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,776,238 shares during the same period.