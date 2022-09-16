Market Analysts see Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RCKT] closed the trading session at $15.58 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.43, while the highest price level was $15.665. The company report on September 6, 2022 that Rocket Pharmaceuticals to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKT), a leading late-stage, clinical biotechnology company advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies for rare childhood disorders with high unmet need, today announces that Gaurav Shah, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.rocketpharma.com. The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website following the conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.63 percent and weekly performance of -0.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.89 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 798.70K shares, RCKT reached to a volume of 2728493 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCKT shares is $53.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCKT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on RCKT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.88.

RCKT stock trade performance evaluation

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, RCKT shares dropped by -13.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCKT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.59 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.06, while it was recorded at 15.28 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.40 and a Current Ratio set at 13.40.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RCKT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,013 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCKT stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 15,802,802, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,005,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.41 million in RCKT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $53.07 million in RCKT stock with ownership of nearly -1.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RCKT] by around 6,054,915 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,778,474 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 53,178,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,011,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCKT stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,491,099 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,290,325 shares during the same period.