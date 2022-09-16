Market Analysts see Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ: POSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.96%. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Poshmark, Inc. Recognized with U.S. Postal Service 10-Year Partnership Award.

Social marketplace also recognized in 2022 Annual Sustainability Report as a key USPS partner in helping Americans actively participate in the circular economy.

Poshmark Inc. (Nasdaq: POSH), a leading social marketplace for new and secondhand style, today announced it has received a 10-Year Partnership Award from the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), a prestigious award celebrating the longstanding relationship between the two organizations that most notably led to the creation of PoshPost, Poshmark’s no-hassle shipping service.

Over the last 12 months, POSH stock dropped by -42.14%. The one-year Poshmark Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.64. The average equity rating for POSH stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.07 billion, with 78.21 million shares outstanding and 52.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, POSH stock reached a trading volume of 2747061 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Poshmark Inc. [POSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POSH shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Poshmark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Poshmark Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Poshmark Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for POSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.83.

POSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.96. With this latest performance, POSH shares gained by 9.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.08 for Poshmark Inc. [POSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 13.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Poshmark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Poshmark Inc. [POSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.63 and a Gross Margin at +83.03. Poshmark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -30.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.99.

Poshmark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Poshmark Inc. [POSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $661 million, or 88.10% of POSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POSH stocks are: MV MANAGEMENT XI, L.L.C. with ownership of 5,012,539, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DORSEY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,740,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.45 million in POSH stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $52.37 million in POSH stock with ownership of nearly -40.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Poshmark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Poshmark Inc. [NASDAQ:POSH] by around 9,718,779 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,694,942 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 28,687,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,101,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POSH stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,663,370 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,819 shares during the same period.