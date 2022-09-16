Market Analysts see IronNet Inc. [IRNT] falling to $1. Time to buy?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] traded at a low on 09/15/22, posting a -44.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.22. The company report on September 14, 2022 that IronNet Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Announces Management Changes.

Initiates Restructuring of the Company to Include Approximately 35% Further Headcount Reduction.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11929388 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IronNet Inc. stands at 10.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.41%.

The market cap for IRNT stock reached $115.57 million, with 99.31 million shares outstanding and 29.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 860.03K shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 11929388 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRNT shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRNT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has IRNT stock performed recently?

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.99. With this latest performance, IRNT shares dropped by -49.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.75 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.27, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 3.38 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -834.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -880.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.08.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $26 million, or 30.00% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,332,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in IRNT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $3.45 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 7,595,387 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,174,882 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,711,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,482,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 711,997 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 931,400 shares during the same period.