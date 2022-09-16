Market Analysts see Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] plunged by -$0.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.90 during the day while it closed the day at $13.12. The company report on September 12, 2022 that Hudson Pacific Properties to Participate in BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced that Victor Coleman, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the company’s senior management will participate in a roundtable discussion at BofA Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11:05 a.m. ET.

The following is a link to the live, listen-only webcast of the discussion, where a replay will also be available 24 hours after the event concludes.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock has also loss -7.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HPP stock has declined by -22.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.26% and lost -46.90% year-on date.

The market cap for HPP stock reached $1.81 billion, with 143.82 million shares outstanding and 137.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 3449507 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $18.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $20, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPP shares from 29 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.21.

HPP stock trade performance evaluation

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.21. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -14.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 21.15 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 9.00%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,952 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,832,396, which is approximately -6.09% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,296,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $226.93 million in HPP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $120.14 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 12.594% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 17,589,392 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 19,801,999 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 111,361,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,753,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,733,945 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,889,739 shares during the same period.