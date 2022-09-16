Market Analysts see Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [CMTG] falling to $17. Time to buy?

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: CMTG] closed the trading session at $15.61 on 09/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.47, while the highest price level was $16.38. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Declares Common Stock Dividend.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CMTG) (“the Company” or “CMTG”) declared a dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.76 percent and weekly performance of -6.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 732.02K shares, CMTG reached to a volume of 2672145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMTG shares is $18.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $18 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

CMTG stock trade performance evaluation

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [CMTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, CMTG shares dropped by -16.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.71% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.99 for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [CMTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.93, while it was recorded at 16.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.90 for the last 200 days.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [CMTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [CMTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.46 and a Gross Margin at +68.24. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.37.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [CMTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,357 million, or 71.40% of CMTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMTG stocks are: HYUNDAI INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 28,091,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; KOCH INDUSTRIES INC, holding 15,126,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.13 million in CMTG stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $136.59 million in CMTG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:CMTG] by around 17,254,089 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,474,774 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 65,225,208 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,954,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMTG stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,581,240 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,125,598 shares during the same period.