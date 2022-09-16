Ladenburg Thalmann lifts ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNET] gained 37.40% or 0.25 points to close at $0.91 with a heavy trading volume of 7325221 shares. The company report on September 15, 2022 that ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. Announces Planned Acquisition of Henan Baodun, Expanding to Short Videos Ecommerce.

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNET) (“ZW Data” or the “Company”), an integrated online advertising, precision marketing, data analytics, and other value-added services company, today announced that it has signed a letter of intent (“LOI”), and has formally proposed an acquisition offer to Henan Baodun Information Technology Co., Ltd (“Baodun”). Pursuant to the LOI, the offer price and terms will be negotiated and determined upon completion of due diligence, and the completion of the transaction is envisaged in the fourth quarter of 2022. Upon the completion of the acquisition, Baodun will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and will remain its independency in operation to provide one-stop eCommerce marketing service solutions and full agency operation services for customers.

Baodun is a full-service internet marketing company integrating content marketing, advertising effect optimization and brand marketing. Baodun has the comprehensive agency qualification like ByteDance and Kuaishou, and can provide internet advertising and marketing resources on multiple client side product platforms, including but not limited to toutiao.com, ixigua.com, TikTok and Kuaishou. Its major cooperating clients include SF Express, Belle, and Tongrentang. Baodun generated approximately $50 million in annualized revenue in 2021 and expects to continue growing with a double digit’s growth rate this year.

It opened the trading session at $0.7708, the shares rose to $1.01 and dropped to $0.7708, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CNET points out that the company has recorded 24.66% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -225.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 582.34K shares, CNET reached to a volume of 7325221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2011.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for CNET stock

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.22. With this latest performance, CNET shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.75 for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7334, while it was recorded at 0.7266 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6890 for the last 200 days.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [CNET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of CNET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNET stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 144,697, which is approximately 771.669% of the company’s market cap and around 20.52% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 36,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33000.0 in CNET stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $25000.0 in CNET stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNET] by around 205,443 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 51,784 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 9,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,145 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,837 shares during the same period.