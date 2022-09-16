JP Morgan lifts Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] price plunged by -1.45 percent to reach at -$0.25. The company report on September 14, 2022 that The Calphalon® Brand Introduces Its Next Generation of Nonstick Cookware That is Really Flipping Good.

New MineralShield™ and AquaShield™ nonstick technologies create a seamless cooking experience.

The Calphalon® brand, a leader in premium cookware and part of the Newell Brands global portfolio of brands, is reimagining nonstick with new MineralShield™ and AquaShield™ nonstick technologies, designed to elevate the cooking experience, provide exceptional performance and deliver endless possibilities. These new nonstick technologies allow consumers to feel confident about cooking, flipping and serving even the most delicate and sticky foods with ease.

A sum of 3050717 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.07M shares. Newell Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $17.41 and dropped to a low of $16.675 until finishing in the latest session at $16.99.

The one-year NWL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.13. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -19.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.33 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.50, while it was recorded at 17.60 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 0.40%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,464 million, or 94.20% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,940,706, which is approximately 1.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,540,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $722.76 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $638.3 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,397,918 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 19,287,706 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 339,758,694 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,444,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,306,164 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,426,967 shares during the same period.