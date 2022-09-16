Humana Inc. [HUM] Stock trading around $497.24 per share: What’s Next?

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] jumped around 38.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $497.24 at the close of the session, up 8.37%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Humana Introduces Mid-Term Adjusted EPS Target of $37 in 2025 and Raises Full Year 2022 Adjusted EPS Financial Guidance to ‘approximately $25’ at Investor Day.

Introduces a mid-term Adjusted EPS target of $37.00 per diluted common share for the year ending December 31, 2025, representing a compelling 14 percent compounded annual growth rate over the company’s updated FY 2022 Adjusted EPS outlook.

Expects to deliver continued earnings growth in 2026 and beyond at or above the EPS growth trends reflected in its new mid-term Adjusted EPS target.

Humana Inc. stock is now 7.20% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUM Stock saw the intraday high of $501.27 and lowest of $484.001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 504.99, which means current price is +41.58% above from all time high which was touched on 08/22/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 811.32K shares, HUM reached a trading volume of 2664076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Humana Inc. [HUM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $534.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price from $480 to $506. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Humana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $486 to $520, while UBS kept a Buy rating on HUM stock. On January 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HUM shares from 492 to 529.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 12.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 41.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 26.28.

How has HUM stock performed recently?

Humana Inc. [HUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, HUM shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 485.74, while it was recorded at 477.80 for the last single week of trading, and 447.92 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Humana Inc. [HUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.41. Humana Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.35.

Earnings analysis for Humana Inc. [HUM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 14.13%.

Insider trade positions for Humana Inc. [HUM]

There are presently around $59,529 million, or 96.50% of HUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,667,831, which is approximately 7.794% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,033,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 billion in HUM stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $4.67 billion in HUM stock with ownership of nearly 7.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Humana Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 526 institutional holders increased their position in Humana Inc. [NYSE:HUM] by around 8,843,387 shares. Additionally, 367 investors decreased positions by around 8,265,699 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 102,609,749 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,718,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUM stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,394,613 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 821,531 shares during the same period.