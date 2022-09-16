HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Revenue clocked in at $39.08 billion, up 1.72% YTD: What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] traded at a high on 09/15/22, posting a 1.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $30.67. The company report on September 13, 2022 that HSBC HOLDINGS PLC ANNOUNCES PRICING TERMS OF ITS CASH OFFERS FOR SUBORDINATED NOTES.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION INTO WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS NOTICE IS FOR INFORMATION ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SELL SECURITIES. THE CASH OFFERS DISCUSSED BELOW ARE BEING MADE SOLELY PURSUANT TO THE OFFER TO PURCHASE.

On 2 August 2022, HSBC Holdings plc (the ‘Company,’ ‘we’ or ‘us’) launched three separate offers to purchase for cash up to a total of U.S.$70,000,000 aggregate principal amount (the ‘Maximum Amount’) of outstanding notes listed in the table below. We refer to the outstanding notes listed in the table below collectively as the ‘Notes’ and separately as a ‘series’ of Notes. We refer to each offer to purchase a series of Notes as a ‘Cash Offer’, and collectively as the ‘Cash Offers.’.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2774095 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HSBC Holdings plc stands at 1.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.42%.

The market cap for HSBC stock reached $117.49 billion, with 3.99 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 2774095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $46.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 323.35.

How has HSBC stock performed recently?

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -8.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.89 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.66, while it was recorded at 30.77 for the last single week of trading, and 32.50 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

Insider trade positions for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

There are presently around $1,783 million, or 1.30% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,870,231, which is approximately 0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 6,089,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.76 million in HSBC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $161.88 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 363.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 12,924,061 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 4,931,654 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 40,278,992 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,134,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 969,477 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,786,493 shares during the same period.