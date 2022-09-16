Guggenheim slashes price target on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] – find out why.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] traded at a low on 09/15/22, posting a -2.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.78. The company report on August 15, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2022.

– Revenue Grew 23% Year-Over-Year to Record $73.5 million in the Second Quarter –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2518826 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at 6.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.95%.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $4.21 billion, with 112.49 million shares outstanding and 110.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 2518826 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $30.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $23 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 190.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.22. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -5.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.83, while it was recorded at 25.61 for the last single week of trading, and 18.92 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 68.75%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

There are presently around $2,916 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,629,147, which is approximately -17.642% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 13,426,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.71 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $166.84 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 22.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 33,975,569 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 23,089,251 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 60,617,138 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,681,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,753,226 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 7,773,523 shares during the same period.