Guggenheim lifts Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: EOSE] gained 14.68% on the last trading session, reaching $2.50 price per share at the time. The company report on September 13, 2022 that U.S. Department of Energy Loan Programs Office Invites Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Into Due Diligence.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Eos invited into full due diligence after completing Part II loan application process.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) (“Eos”), a leading provider of safe, scalable, efficient, and sustainable zinc-based energy storage systems, today announced it has been invited to the due diligence stage of the U.S. Department of Energy’s (“DOE”) Title XVII Innovative Clean Energy Loan Guarantee Program under the Renewable Energy and Efficient Energy solicitation.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. represents 56.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $98.98 million with the latest information. EOSE stock price has been found in the range of $2.31 to $2.85.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, EOSE reached a trading volume of 27478629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOSE shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOSE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $14 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on EOSE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.61.

Trading performance analysis for EOSE stock

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.62. With this latest performance, EOSE shares gained by 8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.43 for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.28, while it was recorded at 2.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3.50 for the last 200 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [EOSE]

There are presently around $64 million, or 70.80% of EOSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOSE stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 5,369,778, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 3,708,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.27 million in EOSE stocks shares; and KIM, LLC, currently with $6.35 million in EOSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:EOSE] by around 6,241,406 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,568,303 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 8,762,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,572,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOSE stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,492,106 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,441,415 shares during the same period.