GitLab Inc. [GTLB] stock Downgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $63

GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ: GTLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.63% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.92%. The company report on September 6, 2022 that GitLab to Present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference.

All Remote – GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), The One DevOps Platform, today announced that Brian Robins, GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13th, 2022 in Nashville, TN. The fireside chat is scheduled for 1:30pm Central Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1566665&tp_key=2ecc770b78.

Links to the webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website at: https://ir.gitlab.com/news-events/events.

The one-year GitLab Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.66. The average equity rating for GTLB stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.42 billion, with 147.80 million shares outstanding and 83.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, GTLB stock reached a trading volume of 3334103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GitLab Inc. [GTLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTLB shares is $70.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GitLab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for GitLab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $69 to $80, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on GTLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GitLab Inc. is set at 4.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.65.

GTLB Stock Performance Analysis:

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.92. With this latest performance, GTLB shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.88% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.55 for GitLab Inc. [GTLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.82, while it was recorded at 59.87 for the last single week of trading, and 58.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GitLab Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GitLab Inc. [GTLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.84 and a Gross Margin at +88.00. GitLab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.40.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.19.

GitLab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

GTLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GitLab Inc. go to 29.40%.

GitLab Inc. [GTLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,952 million, or 77.00% of GTLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTLB stocks are: AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C. with ownership of 11,899,257, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 9,773,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $588.46 million in GTLB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $198.59 million in GTLB stock with ownership of nearly 16.895% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GitLab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in GitLab Inc. [NASDAQ:GTLB] by around 29,859,802 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 5,547,606 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,231,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,639,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTLB stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,483,785 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,651,004 shares during the same period.