Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell -15.74% so far this year. What now?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] traded at a high on 09/15/22, posting a 0.31 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $64.28. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Fortive to Present at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference on Thursday, September 15th, 2022 at 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT). The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2596332 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fortive Corporation stands at 1.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.77%.

The market cap for FTV stock reached $22.56 billion, with 357.40 million shares outstanding and 350.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, FTV reached a trading volume of 2596332 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $74.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for FTV in the course of the last twelve months was 25.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has FTV stock performed recently?

Fortive Corporation [FTV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -6.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.73, while it was recorded at 65.10 for the last single week of trading, and 63.62 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.82 and a Gross Margin at +57.28. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.78.

Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Fortive Corporation [FTV]

There are presently around $21,632 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 40,725,663, which is approximately 48.159% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 39,270,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.52 billion in FTV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly -2.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 28,757,295 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 34,821,117 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 272,949,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 336,528,350 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,428,005 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,594,193 shares during the same period.