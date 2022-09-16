For Genius Sports Limited [GENI], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Genius Sports Limited [NYSE: GENI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.40% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.74%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that MaximBet Strikes New Official Data, Trading and Personalized Marketing Partnership With Genius Sports.

New partnership to provide growing US sportsbook with PreMatch, LiveData and LiveTrading solutions across thousands of events a year.

Agreement includes official data-driven content for NASCAR, EPL, MAC Football and Basketball and the NFL.

Over the last 12 months, GENI stock dropped by -76.11%. The one-year Genius Sports Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.19. The average equity rating for GENI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $904.06 million, with 198.35 million shares outstanding and 105.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, GENI stock reached a trading volume of 2663502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Sports Limited [GENI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GENI shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GENI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Genius Sports Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $33 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Genius Sports Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on GENI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Sports Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for GENI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73.

GENI Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.74. With this latest performance, GENI shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GENI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.19 for Genius Sports Limited [GENI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.58, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Sports Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Sports Limited [GENI] shares currently have an operating margin of -211.62 and a Gross Margin at -81.54. Genius Sports Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -225.61.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.32.

Genius Sports Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Genius Sports Limited [GENI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $362 million, or 36.20% of GENI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GENI stocks are: CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD with ownership of 18,694,980, which is approximately 2.119% of the company’s market cap and around 45.71% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,670,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.16 million in GENI stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $25.39 million in GENI stock with ownership of nearly -1.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Sports Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Sports Limited [NYSE:GENI] by around 18,446,019 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 23,954,486 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 33,095,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,496,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GENI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,374,962 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 13,940,024 shares during the same period.