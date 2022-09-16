For FedEx Corporation [FDX], Analyst sees a drop to $225. What next?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.99%. The company report on September 15, 2022 that FedEx Reports Preliminary First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Update on Outlook.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today provided a business update and announced the following preliminary unaudited consolidated results for the quarter ended August 31, 2022 (adjusted measures exclude the items listed below for the applicable fiscal year):.

Over the last 12 months, FDX stock dropped by -20.16%. The one-year FedEx Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.09. The average equity rating for FDX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.06 billion, with 260.00 million shares outstanding and 240.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, FDX stock reached a trading volume of 1937638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $288.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $333 to $275. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $300 to $312, while UBS kept a Buy rating on FDX stock. On December 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FDX shares from 283 to 288.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

FDX Stock Performance Analysis:

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, FDX shares dropped by -14.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.88 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.99, while it was recorded at 207.63 for the last single week of trading, and 226.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FedEx Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 11.46%.

FedEx Corporation [FDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,682 million, or 73.80% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,426,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.46 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 779 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 16,521,996 shares. Additionally, 731 investors decreased positions by around 13,200,575 shares, while 262 investors held positions by with 159,088,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 188,810,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,249,433 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 2,050,627 shares during the same period.