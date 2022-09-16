For American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP], Analyst sees a rise to $113. What next?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] price plunged by -3.03 percent to reach at -$3.13. The company report on September 12, 2022 that AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SERVICE CORPORATION SEEKS BIDS FOR COAL.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today issued a request for proposal (RFP) for the supply of coal to one or more of its generating stations in multiple coal regions. AEP seeks proposals for the following regions and terms:.

A sum of 3012836 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.57M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $102.95 and dropped to a low of $99.9231 until finishing in the latest session at $100.19.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.13. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $107.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 99.74, while it was recorded at 103.12 for the last single week of trading, and 95.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.35%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,593 million, or 75.60% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,828,465, which is approximately 3.198% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,350,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.92 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 4.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 651 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 26,710,254 shares. Additionally, 542 investors decreased positions by around 20,460,698 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 338,030,405 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,201,357 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,275,275 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 1,336,096 shares during the same period.