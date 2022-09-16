Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Stock trading around $39.03 per share: What’s Next?

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE: FL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.20%. The company report on August 24, 2022 that FOOT LOCKER, INC. RELEASES FISCAL YEAR 2021 IMPACT REPORT.

Report Highlights Continued Investment and Progress Towards Achieving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Priorities.

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), the New York-based specialty athletic retailer, today released its FY21 Impact Report, which details the Company’s key ESG initiatives, and highlights its progress in advancing those ESG priorities.

Over the last 12 months, FL stock dropped by -21.56%. The one-year Foot Locker Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.83. The average equity rating for FL stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.53 billion, with 94.10 million shares outstanding and 91.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, FL stock reached a trading volume of 3759758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Foot Locker Inc. [FL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FL shares is $38.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Foot Locker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Foot Locker Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on FL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Foot Locker Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for FL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.26.

FL Stock Performance Analysis:

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, FL shares gained by 20.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.74 for Foot Locker Inc. [FL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.54, while it was recorded at 38.41 for the last single week of trading, and 34.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Foot Locker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Foot Locker Inc. [FL] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.18. Foot Locker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.77.

Foot Locker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

FL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Foot Locker Inc. go to 35.86%.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,641 million, or 93.25% of FL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FL stocks are: VESA EQUITY INVESTMENT S.A R.L. with ownership of 12,750,317, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,136,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $395.63 million in FL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $382.85 million in FL stock with ownership of nearly 20.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Foot Locker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL] by around 14,655,066 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 8,222,559 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 70,415,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,292,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,693,524 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,453,118 shares during the same period.