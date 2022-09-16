Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] Is Currently -1.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ: FSRD] loss -1.91% or -0.01 points to close at $0.51 with a heavy trading volume of 3296853 shares. The company report on August 11, 2022 that Fast Radius Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue increase of 49% year-over-year.

Fast Radius, Inc. (“Fast Radius”) (Nasdaq: FSRD), a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.60, the shares rose to $0.6056 and dropped to $0.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FSRD points out that the company has recorded -66.60% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 633.75K shares, FSRD reached to a volume of 3296853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSRD shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Fast Radius Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fast Radius Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for FSRD stock

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.04. With this latest performance, FSRD shares dropped by -27.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.70 for Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6404, while it was recorded at 0.5704 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1243 for the last 200 days.

Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44.

Fast Radius Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fast Radius Inc. [FSRD]

There are presently around $11 million, or 27.70% of FSRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSRD stocks are: ECP CONTROLCO, LLC with ownership of 15,598,128, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., holding 2,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in FSRD stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS US LLC, currently with $0.63 million in FSRD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fast Radius Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Fast Radius Inc. [NASDAQ:FSRD] by around 1,664,522 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,605,284 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,216,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,485,829 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSRD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,592,929 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 590,044 shares during the same period.